Some Immigrants in Mississippi fear being deported, groups say

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Associated Press reported Friday morning that the Trump Administration is considering a plan to mobilize National Guard troops, to round up illegal immigrants. However, the White House says that’s not true.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer called the report “irresponsible.”

The AP reports that the proposal includes eleven states. Mississippi is not one of them. The AP also said the proposal would allow governors to choose whether or not their guard would participate in the alleged “round-up.”

Spicer criticized the AP and said they should have reached out to the White House before publishing the report. The AP said they tried to reach out to them but never got a response.

Locally, organizations that work with Immigrants say, under Trump’s administration, they have seen a growing number of calls from Immigrants that are anxious or nervous about being deported.

Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance Executive Director Bill Chandler says mobilizing National Guardsmen could be dangerous for Immigrants and for the guardsmen themselves.

“If you think back a few years, back when they started ramping up the numbers of border patrol agents and ICE agents, they hurriedly put them into place, and a lot of the people there were unfamiliar with the process and there was a lot of abuse of Immigrants at that time,” Bill Chandler said, executive director of MIRA.

Catholic Services has also received more calls.

“We have seen a rise in calls because of people who are concerned,” Amelia McGowan of Catholic Services said. “There’s been a lot of rumors going around. A lot of anxiety.”

Chandler said while MIRA has gotten calls from Immigrants who are nervous, they’ve also gotten calls from people that want to help from around the state.