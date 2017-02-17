CLEARED: Highway 51 near Sowell Road in Gluckstadt, Mississippi

UPDATE: 02/17/2017 8:36am This incident has been cleared.

Original Story:

GLUCKSTADT, Mississippi (WJTV) Police are on the scene of a one-car crash that took place on Highway 51 near Sowell Road in Gluckstadt this morning.

A deputy on the scene tells WJTV’s Natay Holmes that the driver of an SUV apparently lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road. It is not yet known what caused the driver to lose control.

No injuries are reported.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.