West Point plant to make 40 armored trucks for Pakistan

FILE PHOTO - This Aug. 5, 2009 file photo shows President Barack Obama as he delivers remarks on the economy in front of Navistar's all-electric commercial truck at a manufacturing plant in Wakarusa, Ind. Obama, who made his first trip as president to nearby Elkhart, Ind. will visit Concord High School in Elkhart on Wednesday, June 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
WEST POINT, Miss. (AP) – Navistar International Corp. has been awarded a $35 million contract to deliver 40 armored vehicles to Pakistan from its Mississippi plant.

The U.S. Army announced the contract Thursday, saying Navistar, based in Lisle, Illinois, had made the only bid for the mine resistant ambush protected MaxxPro Dash DXM trucks.

Work is supposed to be done at Navistar’s plant in West Point, as well as in Pakistan, and is estimated to be finished by Oct. 31, 2018.

Although the West Point plant had laid off all its workers in 2013, it has since won a series of contracts to build or refurbish vehicles for the U.S. Army and foreign militaries, hiring several hundred workers.

