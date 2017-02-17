Woman pleads guilty to accessory charge in 2014 killing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – A 21-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to an accessory charge in the 2014 killing of a Hattiesburg man.

The Hattiesburg American reports (http://hatne.ws/2kFuGFa ) that Asia Nikera Craft was sentenced to five years of house arrest following her Feb. 10 guilty plea. But she could face a prison sentence of up to 20 years if she doesn’t adhere to terms of her house arrest.

Craft was charged with accessory after the fact of murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Johnnie Cooper, whose body was found in a drainage ditch at a softball complex on Sept. 11, 2014.

A 27-year-old man, V’Nell Miskell, was convicted in November of a murder charge in Cooper’s death and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

___

Information from: The Hattiesburg American, http://www.hattiesburgamerican.com