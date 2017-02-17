Woman wanted for allegedly stealing $4K worth of flea & tick treatment from Walmart

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) — Hazlehurst Police need your help identifying a woman wanted for shoplifting.

An investigator tells WJTV they are looking for the woman in the photo above.

They said she has come into Walmart several times and stole flea and tick control treatment. They said she puts the treatment in a lamp or toaster box and pays the prices for the toaster or the lamp.

They believe she’s stolen about $4,000 worth of merchandise.

We’re told she drives a gray car and may be from the Gulf Coast area with family living near Hazlehurst.