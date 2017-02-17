Woman wanted for allegedly stealing $4K worth of flea & tick treatment from Walmart

By Published:
Photo: Hazlehurst Police
Photo: Hazlehurst Police

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) — Hazlehurst Police need your help identifying a woman wanted for shoplifting.

An investigator tells WJTV they are looking for the woman in the photo above.

Photo: Hazlehurst Police
Photo: Hazlehurst Police

They said she has come into Walmart several times and stole flea and tick control treatment. They said she puts the treatment in a lamp or toaster box and pays the prices for the toaster or the lamp.

They believe she’s stolen about $4,000 worth of merchandise.

We’re told she drives a gray car and may be from the Gulf Coast area with family living near Hazlehurst.

hazlehurst-shoplifting-car
Photo: Hazlehurst Police

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s