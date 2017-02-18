Biloxi officials searching for suspects in kidnapping and carjacking

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – On 17 February 2017, the Biloxi Police Department conducted an investigation into a carjacking that occurred in the 800 block of Beach Blvd.

The victims reported they were approached by two white males armed with handguns as they were retrieving luggage from their vehicle. The suspects forced the victims into the vehicle and drove them to the area of Bay Saint Louis, MS where they made them withdraw money from ATMs.

The suspects eventually left the victims on the side of a road in the Bay Saint Louis area. The victims were not harmed during this incident.

The suspects maintained possession of the victim’s vehicle described as a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz white in color bearing FL Tag 814RGC as they fled the area.

The investigation into this incident led to the identification of the suspects as 26 year old Colton James Delaughter and 23 year old William Jason Stockstill both of Picayune, MS.

Warrants for Kidnapping and Carjacking have been issued for the arrest of both suspects by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

Both suspects and the vehicle have not been located at this time.