MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a death investigation after a body is found in a ditch, Saturday.

According to investigators, the body was found in a ditch on Wesley Road just off Highway 98 East.

The identity isn’t being released at this time.

Deputies are currently looking for a SUV in regards to the death investigation.

If you see the vehicle you’re asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. (601) 736-5051.