JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State and Grambling traded late punches until Grambling landed the last one to win 62-59 in overtime.

Nigel Ribeiro hit a game-winning three with three seconds left to give Grambling the win. This was a possession after Edric Dennis hit a game-tying three for JSU with 12 seconds left. Yettra Specks even hit a game-tying jumper with 19 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime tied at 50.

