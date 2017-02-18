MDOC inmate dies after alleged fight with cellmate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate is found unresponsive in his cell at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility, Saturday.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, 33-year old Eric Heinz suffered serious injuries during an alleged fight with his cellmate. That’s what a preliminary investigation revealed.

“The Mississippi Department of Corrections’ policy is to pursue the harshest penalties available in instances such as this incident,” Interim Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall said. “I spoke to District Attorney Ronnie Harper earlier today and asked him to pursue the death penalty if it is legally available upon the conclusion of our investigation.”

Heinz was serving a total of 20 years for armed robbery and burglary/larceny of unoccupied dwelling from Lowndes and Monroe counties. He’s been in prison since June 24, 2002, according to MDOC.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending.

No charges have been filed.

The name of the cellmate is not being released at this time.

