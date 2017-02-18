Rebels claim opening series win over No. 6 East Carolina 3-2

ole miss web

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – When Andy Pagnozzi took the mound in the top of the fifth with the bases loaded and his team down 2-0, it looked like Ole Miss would be in trouble of claiming a series win over No. 6 East Carolina.

But one inning-ending double play and a Rebel rally in the next two innings later, Ole Miss got just that, topping the Pirates 3-2.

Colby Bortles started the Rebel scoring with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to make it 2-1. Will Golsan tied things up with a double to the left field corner that scored Ryan Olenek in the bottom of the seventh. Bortles came up later in the inning to hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly.

Meanwhile, Pagnozzi was a part of a Rebel bullpen that had six strikeouts over 4.2 scoreless innings of work.

The Rebels will go for a sweep of East Carolina, who is ranked as highly as sixth by Baseball America, tomorrow at noon.

