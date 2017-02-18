William Carey University students return to campus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly a month after a deadly EF-3 tornado ripped through the Pinebelt, recovery efforts continue. At William Carey University, students returned to move back into residential halls Saturday morning.

There’s still plenty of work to be done on campus. But students say 28 days after the tornado, they’re happy to be home.

Some students finished winter trimester while living on the University of Southern Mississippi’s campus. Some stayed with friends in apartments, and others commuted to classes that were held at local churches and USM.

Over 600 students are filing back on campus this weekend, to start spring trimester on Monday. “I’ve actually missed Hattiesburg a lot…So being back and seeing familiar faces is really nice,” Sophomore Rachel Smith of Lucedale, Ms said.

A pile of rubble takes the place of one dorm. Another will soon be torn be down. But seven dorms have quickly been made livable again. “As people drive around they will certainly see that we have new roofs, that we have new windows, that the debris is gone. What people don’t see when driving around is that all of the rooms have been painted. We’ve got flooring down,” Executive Vice President Scott Hummel said.

Inside Bass Hall, the Residential Assistants wear smiles because they’ve got new lobby furniture and a new outlook on their jobs. “Even though we were already a family, we’re going to be closer because we know at any second, anything can happen. At any second, everything can be lost,” Residential Assistant Ava Calvert said.

The University doesn’t know exactly how much it’ll cost to get the campus looking normal again. But, they say donors have helped tremendously in getting students back so soon.

Some classes are still being held off campus, but administration hopes to have every class back on campus by fall.