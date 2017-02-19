MBI assisting in Durant death investigation

DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Durant Police Department as they investigate the death of a 19 year old.

According to authorities, police responded to South Washington Street in Durant around 10:30 on Tuesday, February 14.

The victim is identified as Jordan Maleek Tolliver. We are told he died from a gunshot wound.

Authorities with MBI say the investigation is in its early stages and it’s on-going.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

 

