10 Sites in US named ‘proving grounds’ for driverless cars

(AP) In January, the U.S. Department of Transportation designated 10 “proving grounds” to encourage testing of automated vehicle technologies:

– City of Pittsburgh and the Thomas D. Larson Pennsylvania Transportation Institute

– Texas AV Proving Grounds Partnership

– U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center

– American Center for Mobility (ACM) at Willow Run, Michigan

– Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) & GoMentum Station

– San Diego Association of Governments

– Iowa City Area Development Group

– University of Wisconsin-Madison

– Central Florida Automated Vehicle Partners

– North Carolina Turnpike Authority

