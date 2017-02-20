10 Sites in US named ‘proving grounds’ for driverless cars

FILE PHOTO In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 photo, a driverless shuttle bus retraces its tracks while on display at the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell, Ga. Self-driving vehicles could begin tooling down a bustling Atlanta street full of cars, buses, bicyclists and college students, as the city vies with other communities nationwide to test the emerging technology. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
(AP) In January, the U.S. Department of Transportation designated 10 “proving grounds” to encourage testing of automated vehicle technologies:

– City of Pittsburgh and the Thomas D. Larson Pennsylvania Transportation Institute

– Texas AV Proving Grounds Partnership

– U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center

– American Center for Mobility (ACM) at Willow Run, Michigan

– Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) & GoMentum Station

– San Diego Association of Governments

– Iowa City Area Development Group

– University of Wisconsin-Madison

– Central Florida Automated Vehicle Partners

– North Carolina Turnpike Authority

