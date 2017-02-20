10 Sites in US named ‘proving grounds’ for driverless cars

(AP) In January, the U.S. Department of Transportation designated 10 “proving grounds” to encourage testing of automated vehicle technologies:
– City of Pittsburgh and the Thomas D. Larson Pennsylvania Transportation Institute
– Texas AV Proving Grounds Partnership
– U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center
– American Center for Mobility (ACM) at Willow Run, Michigan
– Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) & GoMentum Station
– San Diego Association of Governments
– Iowa City Area Development Group
– University of Wisconsin-Madison
– Central Florida Automated Vehicle Partners
– North Carolina Turnpike Authority
Tesla to End Free Use of Supercharging Stations Worldwide