15-year-old reported missing in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County authorities are looking for a missing 15-year-old.

Officials said Mary Ann McCauley was reported missing around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Copiah County Investigator Sharon Kelly said she was last seen around 8 p.m. on February 19.

Anyone that sees her, please contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department at 601-894-3011.

