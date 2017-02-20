Alcorn wins 10th straight, clinches home SWAC Tournament game

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State continued to roll against Alabama A&M on Monday night, extending its winning streak to 10 games.

The Braves beat the Bulldogs 74-59 to continue their longest winning streak since the 1998-1999 season, when they won 12 straight. This victory means Alcorn clinches a top four seed in the SWAC Tournament. That means the Braves will get to host its first round game. Alcorn is 12-3 in conference play, which puts the Braves in second in the SWAC.

The win also matches Alcorn’s win total from last year (15), which saw Montez Robinson lead the program to its first non-losing record since the 2001-2002 season.

Click the video above for highlights of the Braves’ latest win.