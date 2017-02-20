Canton Police investigating murder on MLK Drive

Photo Credit: Margaret-Ann Carter, WJTV
Photo Credit: Margaret-Ann Carter, WJTV

UPDATE: 02/20/2017 9:35am WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter is on the scene where the body was found:

Original Story:

CANTON, Mississippi (WJTV) — Police in Canton, Mississippi are investigating what appears to be a homicide.

Chief Otha Brown said they received a call around 6 a.m. that a man had been shot multiple times on MLK Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the body lying in the yard of a home.

Authorities are looking for witnesses that can help with the investigation. They do not have any information on the suspects.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.  The investigation is expected to continue throughout the morning.

 

