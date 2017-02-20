Circus lionized for cutting animal acts will bring them back

FILE PHOTO Elephant owner and trainer Bill Morris, of Tampa, Fl., clowns around with Cora, a 39-year-old elephant weighing 8,700 lbs, before a performance of the Shrine Circus in Portland, Me., on Monday, April 15,1996. Morris claims to be a third generation elephant trainer who travels around the world for about seven months of the year before returning home to Florida for some time off with his four-legged friend. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)
BOSTON (AP) – A Massachusetts circus is being lionized for bringing back animal acts a year after earning praise from animal rights groups for dropping them.

The Melha Shrine Circus says performing elephants, tigers and dogs will return in May because that’s what people want.

The charitable circus says attendance dropped last year without the animals, and for the first time in its 63-year history, the circus lost money.

Sheryl Becker is the daughter of a Shriner and an animal rights activist who started an online petition to get the circus to drop animal acts. She says the animals often are mistreated.

But the circus says it only hires animal acts that treat their animals properly.

 

