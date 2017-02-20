Country’s Eric Church cancels 25K tickets bought by scalpers

Kristin M. Hall, The Associated Press
Eric Church
FILE PHOTO - In this Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, file photo, Country music singer Eric Church performs at halftime during an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Church has been battling ticket scalpers for years as his popularity grew and he began selling out arenas. But he’s taken his biggest step yet by canceling more than 25,000 tickets to his spring tour that were purchased by scalpers and putting them back on sale for fans to purchase. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Country star Eric Church cancelled more than 25,000 tickets to his spring tour that were purchased by scalpers and is making those seats available to fans for purchase.

Although Church has cancelled purchases from scalpers on previous shows, this is the largest group of tickets he’s tried to keep off the secondary market, where they often go for double or triple their original price.

The “Springsteen” singer told The Associated Press he’s going to do everything he can do to stop what he calls a criminal organization that’s making millions. The tickets will be released on Tuesday at noon local time for the remaining stops of the Holdin’ My Own Tour.

Pollstar says the 60-city tour is among the top 10 global tours with ticket prices averaging $60.67.

 

