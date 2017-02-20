Handcuffed man hit by JPD officer to press charges

Related Coverage JPD officer terminated after video shows officer hitting handcuffed man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The man seen on video being hit by a Jackson police officer while handcuffed says is pressing charges.

WJTV first showed you the video that was taken by witnesses on the scene last week.

You could see Ladarius Brown in handcuffs when the officer hits him.

Justin Roberts was fired from the Jackson Police Department just days after the video surfaced.

Brown says he was in a friend’s car that was about to be repossessed. He wanted to get his things out, and the police were called.

“At the time I was in shock,” Brown said. “I didn’t know what was going on or what reason he would have to do this to me.”

Brown is pursuing charges of aggravated assault. He said he thinks he was targeted because he is gay.

The victim says he doesn’t know how the situation escalated so quickly.