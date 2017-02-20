JPS administrators make surprise visit to Green Elementary to present ‘Teacher of the Year’ award

By Published: Updated:
ashley-hewitt-rogers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public School District administrators made a surprise visit to Green Elementary School Monday to present the award for Teacher of the Year for 2017.

Administrators surprised  Ashley Hewitt Rogers!

She was excited to receive the prestigious award.

“This is not something I think anyone going into education expects,” she said. “I’m feeling all kind of dizzy and flustered it’s very exciting. I’m just very appreciative of this honor.”

She will be considered with other outstanding teachers across the state for the Mississippi Teacher of the Year.

 

 

