Lamar Street road closure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Lamar Street between Amite Street and Griffith Street is closed to through traffic on Monday.

City of Jackson officials said crews will mill and overlay the area as part of the Operation Orange Cone Neighborhood Streets Program funded through the 1% Sales Tax.

Through traffic will need to use an alternate route to bypass the work zone while work is underway.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.