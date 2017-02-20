Mom of inmate injured during Pike County jail fight speaks out

Related Coverage 2 Pike County inmates in hospital after jail fight breaks out

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One man remains in the hospital six days after a fight broke out at the Pike County jail.

The mother of that inmate is speaking out about her concerns with how the situation was handled.

21-year-old James Lewis was stabbed several times during a fight at the jail.

“One of his lungs collapsed, and he later found out that he was stabbed all in his legs which he’s not able to walk now,” said Teresa Levi, mother of one of the inmates.

Teresa Levi says she hasn’t been able to see or speak to her son since those pictures were taken days ago.

“The only thing they can tell me when we call about visitation is he’s alright, but I’d like to be able to see for myself,” she said.

An investigator with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office says inmates admitted into the hospital are still inmates and they don’t allow anyone visitation to keep everyone safe.

“They won’t let me see him it’s nerve wrecking it’s frustrating it is everything,” she said.

Levi has another son at the Pike County jail that was also injured in the fight.

“When the riot happened there were officers telling us how bad he was hurt he was hurt really bad and how he was slumped over,” she said.

Officials say the fight broke out during a shift change and quickly got out of hand. Pike County investigators have filed charges against several people involved in the incident.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the names of the people charged in the fight or the charges filed against them at this time. Right now they are trying to get all of the inmates involved in the fight transferred out of their jail.