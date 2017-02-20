ms-most-wanted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies need your help finding these wanted suspects.
The three people will be featured on this week’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted.
- 44-year-old Walter Jerome Harris is wanted for aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling, house burglary, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
- 22-year-old Mary Griffin is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm
- 30-year-old Phillip McCloud (who also goes by Phillip McLoud) is wanted for aggravated assault with a weapon and robbery.
