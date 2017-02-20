CLEARED: I-55 at High Street, Exit 96B in Jackson 02202017

UPDATE: 02/20/2017 12:29pm This incident has been cleared.

UPDATE: Police activity on I-55 NB at High St EX 96B in @HindsCountyMS has been CLEARED. Remember to #drivesmartms on #MShwys. — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) February 20, 2017

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Traffic delays are being reported on I-55 at High Street near Exit 96B.

All northbound lanes are blocked because of unspecified police activity in the area.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) estimates that delays will be approximately 55 minutes in duration.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible. Traffic is temporarily being re-rerouted off of the highway.

Police activity on I-55 NB at High St EX 96B in @HindsCountyMS has ALL lanes blocked. Details: https://t.co/pXFHpQzB1T #MShwys — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) February 20, 2017

