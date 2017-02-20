US Bishops join Mexico colleagues, denounce ‘Santa Muerte’

Russell Contreras, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO A devotee of La Santa Muerte, or Saint Death, carries a statue as he pays a Day of the Dead visit to a well-known Santa Muerte altar in Tepito, Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. La Santa Muerte, which some believe is rooted in pre-Colombian beliefs, is one of several unofficial folk saints worshipped in Mexico. The Day of the Dead holiday honors the dead as friends and families gather in cemeteries to decorate their loved ones' graves and hold vigil through the night on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
FILE PHOTO A devotee of La Santa Muerte, or Saint Death, carries a statue as he pays a Day of the Dead visit to a well-known Santa Muerte altar in Tepito, Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. La Santa Muerte, which some believe is rooted in pre-Colombian beliefs, is one of several unofficial folk saints worshipped in Mexico. The Day of the Dead holiday honors the dead as friends and families gather in cemeteries to decorate their loved ones' graves and hold vigil through the night on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Bishops in the United States are denouncing La Santa Muerte – the skeleton folk saint in Mexico linked to the illicit drug trade.

Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester, El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz, and San Angelo Michael Sis in Texas joined their counterparts in Mexico last week in urging Catholics to avoid honoring to the folk saint. Wester called her “antithetical” to the teachings of Jesus.

The denouncement comes after Ciudad Juarez Bishop Jose Guadalupe Torres Campos attacked La Santa Muerte, which means Holy Death, in a recent newspaper interview.

Popular in Mexico, Santa Muerte is folk saint also worshipped by some immigrant small business owners, gay activists and the poor.

___

Follow Russell Contreras on Twitter at http://twitter.com/russcontreras . His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/russell-contreras.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s