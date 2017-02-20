Water regulators for Philly, NYC quiet on gas drilling talks

Michael Rubinkam, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Actor Mark Ruffalo talks to a crowd gathered in Trenton, N.J., to voice their opposition against natural gas drilling in the Delaware River watershed during a rally at the state capitol, Monday, Nov. 21, 2011. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
FILE PHOTO Actor Mark Ruffalo talks to a crowd gathered in Trenton, N.J., to voice their opposition against natural gas drilling in the Delaware River watershed during a rally at the state capitol, Monday, Nov. 21, 2011. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(AP) Environmental groups and anti-drilling residents fear regulators are taking steps to lift a seven-year moratorium on natural gas development near the Delaware River.

They may or may not have anything to worry about.

Officials with the Delaware River Basin Commission aren’t talking about the progress of natural gas regulations that would open Pennsylvania’s northeastern tip to drilling and fracking.

The commission is the agency that monitors and regulates the water supply of more than 15 million people, including Philadelphia and half the population of New York City.

Environmental activists packed a commission meeting last week to voice opposition amid rumblings that the agency has been accelerating work on the long-delayed regulations.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s