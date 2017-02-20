Zippity Doo Dah Parade canceled for this year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Zippity Doo Dah Parade has been canceled for this year.

According to the Fondren Renaissance Foundation, because of the newly projected expenses that weren’t incurred in the past, they have decided to cancel the annual nighttime parade. The Fondren Renaissance Foundation said logistical decisions could not be made in a timely fashion.

Even though the parade has been canceled, other events apart of the Zippity Doo Dah Festival will still be held. They will take place on March 25 in the Fondren Neighborhood.

Below is a list of some of the events:

The Fondren Flea: Large flea market/garage sale. Area home owners and businesses will join together early Saturday morning to the delight of shoppers and bargain hunters from all across the state.

The annual Sal & Mookie’s Street Carnival: open to all ages, will include games, prizes and activities. From a jump zone and cookie walk to a dunking booth and eating contests, the carnival is located on the UMMC Green and admission is $2 per child.

THe Doo Dah Day® Blue Car Giveaway: This will be provided by Patty Peck Honda. Raffle tickets for the 2016 Honda Civic two-door Coupe LX-P CVT are $20 each with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Friends of Children’s Hospital. To purchase a ticket, visit www.fondren.org beginning Friday, February 24. A weekly winner will be drawn with one lucky winner being named during FRF’s Arts, Eats & Beats on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

The Fondren Zippity Doo Dah Festival raises money for the patients at Baptist Children’s Hospital.