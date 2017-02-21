16-year-old stabbed in Clinton during fight

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A 16-year-old is stabbed in the stomach in Clinton, authorities said.

Clinton authorities said they responded to an altercation on Choctaw Bend Monday afternoon.

We’re told the teen was cut in the stomach during a fight with another person.

Detectives will be working with the kid and parents to investigate.

