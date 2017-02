JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A proposal for a new landfill is on the table in Ridgeland.

A local church is holding two meetings Tuesday to discuss the plans that are in the works.

The first session was from 10 a.m. until noon at the Potter’s House Fellowship Baptist Church.

The representatives of NCL Waste, LLC. spoke about a possible landfill that would be located on North County Line Road

The second meeting will be at the same location from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.