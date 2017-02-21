3-year-old’s toy trooper car found after being stolen

(WJTV) — A thief took a little boy’s favorite toy, but it has since been returned.

You may remember that last April, WJTV introduced you to Kannon Dedeaux. His dad, a state trooper, made him a uniform and matching Highway Patrol car.

The toy car was stolen last week.

3-year-old Kannon wants to be just like his dad when he grows up. The family is in the process of moving from Gulfport to the Batesville area, and the car and three bicycles were stolen from the new home.

The family started circulating a picture online, asking for the car back.

Kannon’s mom, Kristen Dedeaux said it got the attention of the right person, a father who was gifted the stolen car and bikes by a friend.

Kristen said the man did the right thing and called law enforcement to turn over the items once he realized they were stolen.

“I ended up staying in town for it, and my husband gave the two smaller bicycles to that guy’s family,” she said.

The Dedeaux’s gifted two of the three stolen bikes to children in the family. But Kristen says it’s not the first time the family has been targeted by criminals.

Her husband’s police cruiser was once defaced when he worked in Wiggins. That’s why she believes in stronger penalties for people who commit crimes against law enforcement officers.

She’s also a proponent of training more state troopers.

“The Highway Patrol has had Adam up north for close to two years now,” she said.

She said it’s because of the trooper shortage.

We’re told that MHP is short 160 to 170 troopers. Right now, 149 troopers are eligible for retirement.

Gov. Phil Bryant earlier this year said he wants lawmakers to fund a $7 million patrol school.

In the meantime, the family is looking forward to being back together soon, in Batesville.