Amnesty Day set for March 3 in Yazoo City

YAZOO, Miss. (WJTV) — Amnesty Day is set for March 3 for Yazoo City Municipal Court.

Residents that have outstanding fees will have the opportunity to pay their fines in full. They can come to the court from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help individuals clear fines for past violations.

Individuals will have the opportunity to pay tickets, court imposed fines and court costs while waiving warrant and administration fees for each violation. Unpaid traffic tickets can result in a suspended license, additional fees and penalties, and an arrest. Traffic cases and misdemeanors with the exception of DUI, domestic violence, crimes involving weapons and crimes against another person can be cleared on Amnesty Day.

Citizens must be prepared to pay fines in full to have all fees waived.

“The Court is pleased to once again afford citizens the opportunity to clear outstanding fines or warrants while avoiding additional fees and penalties,” Judge Lilli Evans Bass said. “This is an opportunity that anyone with an outstanding fine in Yazoo City should take advantage of, and I will be available each day to clear warrants or provide the opportunity for individuals to make payment arrangements.”

The court will accept payments in cash, money order, or cashier’s check. No personal checks will be accepted.

Bring a photo I.D., a copy of the ticket if you can locate it, and payment to the Yazoo City Police Department at 305 Mike Espy Drive, Yazoo City, MS. For more information, call 662-746-1131 and ask for Municipal Court.