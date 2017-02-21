Clinton High show choir wins grand championship at Alabama competition

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton High School’s show choir won the grand championship over the weekend at the South Central Classic show choir competition in Homewood, Alabama.

Attaché won top awards for best vocals, best choreography, and best overall effect.

The other top show choirs placing in the competition were Petal High School, Soundsations, first runner up; Brandon High School, Brio, second runner up; Jackson Preparatory School, Reveillon, third runner up; and Auburn High School (Alabama), Varsity Singers; fourth runner up.

Attache’ will compete at the Petal Show Choir Invitational at Petal High School February 25. The Clinton group travels to Madison, Connecticut to compete at the Daniel Hand Connecticut Classic on March 4.