Hinds County Supervisors vote to declare state of emergency over Jackson water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Board of Supervisors voted to declare a state of emergency over the recent Jackson water issues.

The supervisors held a meeting Tuesday morning to discuss the matter and vote. The next step is for Gov. Phil Bryant to approve it.

Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber declared the Forest Avenue situation an emergency last month after a 48-inch line break was discovered.

They hired a contractor to fix the problem.

Crews attempted to repair the leak, but the work had to come to a halt after they discovered that the infrastructure was worse than they thought. During the repairs, Dozens of homes in South Jackson had little to no water pressure.

City officials said if they had continued the work, it would have required a longer period of water outage.

Now that the Board of Supervisors voted to declare the situation as an emergency, they will be able to ask the Emergency Management Agency to step in and provide help with the issue.

They also said in the meeting that $10,000 will be set aside to go towards bottled water in case there is a major water outage.

