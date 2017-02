JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police have identified the suspect in last week’s murder on Winn Street.

Officials are looking for Mitchell Arsenio Hall.

They say he shot and killed Montrell Kelly.

Witnesses saw a gold car pull up on McFadden Road, and someone inside shoot Kelly.

Kelly collapsed in a yard on Winn Street and died.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.