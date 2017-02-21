JPS ‘Administrator of the Year’ award goes to Baker Elementary principal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public School District officials surprised one of its principals with the Administrator of the Year Award Tuesday.

JPS Interim Superintendent Freddrick Murray and other district leaders went to Baker Elementary to present the award to Dr. Shauna Nicholson-Johnson.

She was excited to receive the award.

“It’s a wow factor for me, she said. “I didn’t know I was coming into an auditorium where I would be named administrator of the year for Jackson Public Schools.”

“I serve children, and what I know is I am a servant. I am a servant for scholars. All I think about is the teaching and learning process and how I help matriculate to the next level.”

She will be considered with other outstanding school administrators across the state for the Mississippi Administrator of the Year.

