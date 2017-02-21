Mississippi governor orders another round of budget cuts

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is making the third round of spending cuts since the budget year started in July – the fifth round in the past 14 months.

Bryant, a Republican, announced $43 million in cuts Tuesday, saying tax collections remain short of expectations. The cuts represent just under a 1 percent reduction for most agencies.

Bryant also said he is moving $7 million out of the state’s rainy day fund. Without that, cuts would be larger.

The budget started at $6.4 billion. The latest action brings the total to $151 million in cuts.

Student financial aid and schools for the blind and deaf are exempt from the new cuts. Also exempt are the Department of Mental Health, the Department of Child Protective Services and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.