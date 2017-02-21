Pearl Police pursuit ends in crash in Jackson on I-55

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — A Pearl police pursuit ended in a crash in Jackson Tuesday afternoon.

Pearl Police Lt. Brian McGairty said a man who officers believed was using a stolen credit card led authorities on the chase.

It started around 3 p.m. at the Outlets of Mississippi. We’re told an officer in the parking lot approached the man and he took off in a blue Dodge Charger.

Officers followed him into Jackson, and the man wrecked on I-55.

Lt. McGairty said the man ran from the car through a wooded area into a nearby business where he was arrested.

He could face felony fleeing and credit card fraud.