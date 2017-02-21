Pittsburgh Steelers’ Joey Porter to plead guilty to citations

Joe Mandak, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this Jan. 13, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter runs a drill during the NFL football teams' practice in Pittsburgh. Porter is back with the team in time for Sunday's playoff game in Kansas City after several charges were dropped following an altercation outside a Pittsburgh bar last weekend. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE PHOTO - In this Jan. 13, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter runs a drill during the NFL football teams' practice in Pittsburgh. Porter is back with the team in time for Sunday's playoff game in Kansas City after several charges were dropped following an altercation outside a Pittsburgh bar last weekend. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter plans to plead guilty to a disorderly conduct citation stemming from a dispute with a bar bouncer and a police officer last month.

Porter’s defense attorney, Robert Del Greco, tells The Associated Press that Porter will plead guilty in City Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Porter was originally charged with aggravated assault and other more serious charges for allegedly grabbing the officer’s wrists outside a South Side bar after a bouncer denied him entrance on Jan. 8.

But Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. dropped all charges but disorderly conduct and public drunkenness citations, saying surveillance video didn’t support more serious charges.

The city’s Citizens Police Review Board, police union and brass all have said the charges were warranted.

The citation carries up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.

 

