Police search for chocolate thief, gunman in Monday robbery

Photo Credit: Kristine Bellino (photo digitally altered)
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Police in Rhode Island say a group of teens stole a man’s cellphone and box of chocolates, with one suspect saying the chocolates were his “grandma’s favorite.”

Providence police Lt. Luis San Lucas tells The Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2lpwmVp ) that the 31-year-old man got out of a vehicle on Monday night and was approached by the group.

Police say one teen pulled a gun on the man and took his cellphone. The teen then put the gun to the man’s chest and demanded the chocolates.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation remains ongoing.

 

