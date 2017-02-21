Rebels rally in overtime to win 87-82 and sweep Bulldogs

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – With a nine-point lead and less than four minutes to play, it didn’t seem like Ole Miss was going to sweat out a season sweep of its bitter rival in Starkville.

But I.J. Ready had other plans. After sinking two free throws to make it a two-point game, he forced a jump ball with seven seconds to play and then hit a game-tying layup with one second left on the ensuing possession to go to overtime. Rebel freshman Breein Tyree then scored the first eight points of the extra period to push the Rebels to an 87-82 win.

Against a rival team made up of freshmen and sophomores, it was the Rebel underclassman who shined. Tyree posterized Aric Holman, continued to rock the rim, and hit clutch shots to lead his team with a career-high 24 points. Senior Sebastian Saiz followed the lead with a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds.

The only senior on Mississippi State kept this game alive for the Bulldogs. Ready, in just his third game back from injury, dropped a team-high 20 points with five assists and five rebounds. He scored 13 of those 20 points in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime.

This gives Ole Miss seven wins in the last eight meetings against Mississippi State. The Rebels are now 17-11 overall and 8-7 in the SEC. They will host Missouri next on Feb. 25. Mississippi State has now lost five straight games to fall to 14-13 overall and 5-10 in the SEC. The Bulldogs will travel to Vanderbilt next on Feb. 25.