CLEARED: I-55 ramp to Woodrow Wilson near Exit 98A

UPDATE: 02/21/2017 7:47am MDOT now indicates that this incident has been cleared and traffic is moving normally in the area.

UPDATE: 02/21/2017 7:36am Delays are still expected as a vehicle involved in the crash is being towed from the scene.

UPDATE: 02/21/2017 7:28am Traffic delays in all directions are listed as being approximately 50 minutes in duration.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – An incident along the I-55 ramp to Woodrow Wilson Avenue near Exit 98A is causing delays in both directions in Jackson.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) indicates that congestion on the exit ramp is caused by a crash on Woodrow Wilson Avenue that occurred before 7:00am.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or whether there are any injuries.