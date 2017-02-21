Victim in New Orleans killing identified as Jackson man

The Associated Press Published:
Police Lights

 

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Authorities have identified a man shot to death on Canal Street in New Orleans as 37-year-old Kentri Harper of Jackson, Mississippi.

New Orleans police say the gunfire early Sunday morning left Harper dead and another man wounded.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Canal Street early Sunday morning.

Police say they found both men in a parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Harper died at the scene, and the wounded man was brought to a local hospital with multiple wounds. Details about the wounded man haven’t been released.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s