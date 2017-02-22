70 new jobs coming to Clinton Industrial Park

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Precision Machining Services is creating 70 jobs and investing $5 million in a new manufacturing facility in the Clinton Industrial Park.

Precision Machining is based in Chattanooga, Tenn.The company will locate the 60,000 square foot former Akzo-Nobel facility. The 14-acre site at 1000 Industrial Park Drive in Clinton will house machining and painting services for the aerospace and defense industry.

Future expansions are possible.

“When out of state businesses choose to grow their operations in the city of Clinton, it serves as a testament to our welcoming business climate and productive workforce created by our top-ranked schools from K-12 through graduate school,” stated Mayor Phil Fisher of Clinton. I look forward to many years of fruitful partnership with Precision in job creation and community enrichment.”

“We are looking forward to expanding our company in Clinton, and we appreciate the support we have received from the city in creating this opportunity,” said Precision Machining President Wayne Oettinger. “This facility and the availability of an educated, trained and qualified workforce make Clinton the perfect place for the expansion of our aerospace and defense machining lines.”

