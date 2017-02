NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — Natchez Police charged a 76-year-old man with touching a child for lustful purposes.

Police tell WJTV that the alleged abuse happened multiple times over a few years.

The victim was between the ages of six and 10 when the incidents occurred.

76-year-old Sammy Atwell was taken into custody on February 15. His bond is set at $250,000.