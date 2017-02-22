Authorities seeking info in 1969 missing person investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities need your help in a missing person’s cold case.Officials said John Lloyd “Buddy” Heflin disappeared about 48 years ago. He was last seen on New Year’s Day in 1969.

Heflin moved to Jackson from Oktibbeha County to work at a Kroger grocery store with a friend.

Authorities said it is believed his disappearance is connected to something illegal involving him and a couple in Longview, Miss. They said Heflin might have been the getaway driver of a car involved in a crime.

His wife and children are looking for closure in this case.

He was 24 years old at the time of his disappearance.

His sister told police that he came to her home in Starkville on January 1, 1969, when their mother brought him by there to catch a ride with one of his friends. This was the last known sighting of Heflin.

Anyone with information that could help solve this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.