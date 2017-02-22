Deadly crash near Highway 18, Springridge Road

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash in Clinton.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash is near Highway 18 and Springridge Road.

One person is dead, MHP said. Mississippi Department of Transportation said that lanes in both directions of travel are affected.

WJTV has a crew at the scene. We will provide updates as we get them.

TRAFFIC: wreck on 18 at Springridge. Coroner just arrived on scene. Prayers for these families. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/peWOCz2kL0 — Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) February 22, 2017

@MississippiDOT accident at MS 18 and SpringRidge Rd Hinds Co one confirmed fatal. — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) February 22, 2017

