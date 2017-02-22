Deadly crash near Highway 18, Springridge Road

By Published: Updated:
Photo: WJTV
Photo: WJTV

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash in Clinton.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash is near Highway 18 and Springridge Road.

One person is dead, MHP said. Mississippi Department of Transportation said that lanes in both directions of travel are affected.

WJTV has a crew at the scene. We will provide updates as we get them.

 

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s