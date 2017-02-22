Fires overnight on Kenmore Drive and Beverly Circle in Jackson

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Fires at two houses in Jackson overnight are still under investigation this morning.

Firefighters were on the scene of the first at approximately 11:45pm on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.  Jackson Fire Department (JFD) Office of Fire Investigations Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says firefighters were called to 1840 Kenmore Drive.  He says there was no one inside the building when firefighters arrived.  No injuries were reported.

The second was reported shortly before 1:00am on Wednesday morning.  Firefighters were at the residence on Beverly Circle at 12:55am.  The fire was reported under control at 3:00am.  No injuries were reported.

Chief Sanders says the JFD is still investigating what caused both fires.

 

 

