Authorities execute federal search warrants at several Chinese restaurants

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities with Homeland Security are at several Chinese restaurants in Rankin County.

An official tells WJTV that they are executing federal search warrants in the Jackson and Meridian area at eight different locations.

They started around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Our crews spotted law enforcement officers at the China Buffet near the Pearl Walmart and the Ichiban restaurant in Pearl. We also found a note on the door of one of the businesses that said the restaurant was closed for inspection.

This is a developing story. WJTV will provide updates as we get them.

