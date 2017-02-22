Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber gives update on Forest Avenue water line break

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber is addressing concerns about water issues in the city.Yarber held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the Forest Avenue water main break.

He said there are three breaks on the 48-inch water line. They expect that it will take 24 to 30 hours to make repairs.

They have not set a date yet for when the repairs will start.

“What will likely happen is that work will begin on a Friday afternoon and hopefully see water restoration by that Saturday evening, Sunday morning,” he said. “This is a critical repair that has to get done.”

Jackson leaders hired a contractor to fix the water line last month, but they ran into more problems and had to stop the work.

Yarber said the Department of Public Works would set the date when repairs will start. City leaders plan on meeting Monday to discuss the plans for the repairs.

City officials are urging residents to sign up for their “Code Red” alerts to stay informed about the issue.

Tuesday, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors voted to declare a state of emergency on the issue. Yarber declared the issue an emergency last month.

“Hinds County will be asking for assistance from the State of Mississippi for the possible water crisis. The State of Emergency Declaration will be sent to the Governor, through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. This order does not put funds toward repairs, but allows the county to respond if a water emergency arises,” stated Ricky Moore, Emergency Management Director.