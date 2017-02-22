Man shot 3 times after being ambushed by 6 people at Natchez home

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Six people ambushed a man at his Adams County home Tuesday night, authorities said.According to Adams County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Jerry Brown, the 37-year-old victim was shot three times at his home on Steamplant Road.

The victim went home around 10:30 p.m. and six people wearing ski masks and camouflage clothing were waiting for him. We’re told the shooters came from behind his house.

The victim drove himself to the hospital but he later had to be airlifted to a hospital in Jackson, Brown said. He was shot in the stomach and twice in the leg.

Deputies found about a dozen shell casings at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who has information about this incident, contact authorities.